NEW 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 with RMT Off-Road Package!

RMT Off Road Package!!!

Brand-New 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT, High Off Road Performance, Oversized Tires, Lifted, Sunroof, Navigation, Heavy Duty Handling, Tow Package, Front Touch Screen, Back Up Camera, Parking Sensors, OnStar, Hand Free Bluetooth Wireless, Sirius XM Feature, Leather Seating, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls and Exterior Color Black.

Want a fast, easy and stress-free buying experience?? Introducing Express Purchase. Buy at the lowest Live Market Prices and then skip the negotiating and waiting game.

The Live Market Price is the lowest market price because we monitor hundreds of competitor’s websites daily to ensure you buy at the most aggressive, lowest price. NO MORE GUESSING!

You have a trade-in?? There’s no guessing on what your vehicle is worth, Kelly Blue Book has done the work. Simply visit: KBB.com, click on the ”Car Values” tab then click on ”What is my current car worth?”, it’s that EASY!! No more guessing!!