NEW 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 with RMT Off-Road Package!

Stop by your local GMC dealer on Elk Street to check out this truck before it’s gone!
This brand-new 2017 GMC SIERRA 1500 is a head turner. A one-of-a-kind vehicle that is ready to get off the pavement.
VIEW MORE PHOTOS
Take an additional $3000 OFF, this month ONLY!
$58,790
Stop by 2100 Elk Street in Rock Springs (First Choice GMC/Buick) to see this truck. It won’t last long!
RMT Off Road Package!!!
Brand-New 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT, High Off Road Performance, Oversized Tires, Lifted, Sunroof, Navigation, Heavy Duty Handling, Tow Package, Front Touch Screen, Back Up Camera, Parking Sensors, OnStar, Hand Free Bluetooth Wireless, Sirius XM Feature, Leather Seating, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls and Exterior Color Black.
Want a fast, easy and stress-free buying experience?? Introducing Express Purchase. Buy at the lowest Live Market Prices and then skip the negotiating and waiting game.
The Live Market Price is the lowest market price because we monitor hundreds of competitor’s websites daily to ensure you buy at the most aggressive, lowest price. NO MORE GUESSING!
You have a trade-in?? There’s no guessing on what your vehicle is worth, Kelly Blue Book has done the work. Simply visit: KBB.com, click on the ”Car Values” tab then click on ”What is my current car worth?”, it’s that EASY!! No more guessing!!
First Choice GMC/Buick
2100 Elk Street
Rock Springs, WY 82901
Call: 307-362-5671
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.