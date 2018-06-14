New Birch Family Dentistry Opens with Ribbon Cutting June 22

Birch Family Dental is moving into their new home with a Grand Opening!
Join us for a ribbon cutting and open house at Birch Family Dentistry’s new dental office, June 22. Exciting things are happening throughout the day for anyone who comes to see the new building.
There will be tours open to the public, raffles all day long with gift baskets donated from local businesses, and a drawing for a 65 inch Vizio 4K HD TV at the end of the day!
June 22
Ribbon Cutting 12 pm
Open House 12 – 5 pm
New Home, New Technology
Birch Family Dentistry has offered quality dental care to the Green River and Rock Springs community for decades.
Constructing a new building with every amenity and all of the technology to assist in your treatment was an important goal to carry on their promise of quality family dentistry.
Birch’s new building, technology and knowledgeable, friendly staff are here to meet your family’s needs.
