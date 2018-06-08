New Diabetes Technology Helps Farson Mom Sleep a Little Better

FARSON — When Farson mother Diane Heeney brought her 10-year-old daughter home after a juvenile diabetes diagnosis, she said it was like bringing home a newborn. There was so much to learn.

Oversimplified, Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin.

The reality for most parents managing the disease for a child is that it’s a balancing act– using insulin injections to process sugars and keep blood sugar levels at a normal level. Too much or too little insulin can have serious, deadly ramifications.

For the first six months, Diane had to set her alarm for 1:30 am and 4 am to prick her daughter, Katie’s, finger to get a blood sugar reading.

“The parent is the pancreas,” said Diane.

The Beginning

Katie and her mom have been learning how to manage diabetes for two years now. A couple years back, Diane noticed that her daughter was voraciously thirsty, taking two water bottles to bed with her.

“She doesn’t like to drink water,” said Diane.

Added to that, Katie was getting skinnier. Not alarmingly so, but something didn’t add up. Her intuition was correct. Katie was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes.

Learning to Mange Diabetes

After that, it was all a learning curve. Many factors – not just the number of carbs consumed in a meal – affect a blood sugar number.

Body temperature, whether you’re excited or worried about something, being cold, exercising, taking a hot shower, and having the flu all have effects.

“None of it is really a fail safe. At any given day at any given moment, you have hormonal soup that changes. You can get it all right and then the next day it changes,” said Diane.

Technology Lends a Hand

Diabetes technology has made a big difference in their lives. A Continuous Glucose Monitor is a device worn on the body that delivers blood sugar numbers continuously and eliminates the need for those frequent finger pricks.

And Katie was recently given the opportunity to test the newest iteration of that technology from Dexcom–the G6–before it was released to the general public.

They were one of only 1,000 people in the world to get to try it before it was released this week.

This new monitor has allowed Katie and her mom to keep tabs on her blood sugar levels and the benefits have been many.

A Little Bit Easier

With this Continuous Glucose Monitor, Katie can go on trips or to a birthday party, while her mom can keep an eye on her blood sugar levels from her smartphone.

The new monitor, known as the G6, has predictive technology equipped with alarms to warn Katie and her mom if the numbers are changing too fast. And, it hurts less to insert.

The technology has also been helpful since Katie and her family live in Farson, which is 50 miles from the nearest hospital.

“This is the time to be diabetic,” said Diane. “Because this technology wasn’t available 15 years ago”

Helping Others

Katie has really taken the wheel in reaching out to others in Wyoming in the same situation.

She started a Facebook group for a diabetes superhero character, Injectagirl.

Injectagirl does product reviews, answers questions from other kids, and does demonstrations. You can read her blog here.

Katie and her mom both said it’s been important to look for the purpose behind their journey and find ways to help others. They’ve increased awareness by giving presentations to a Girl Scout troop, as well.

“It’s 5 minutes at a time and it increases your faith. It makes you lean harder,” said Diane.

Katie had another way of putting it. “Diabetes isn’t something that takes away from my life. It just adds another thing to it,” she said.