New Fire Station Opens to Better Service North Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Fire District #1 is putting finishing touches on a brand new fire station and training facility at 102 Apache Lane in north Rock Springs–a facility that’s been in the works for the past six years.
Fire Chief Scott Kitchner said that the facility is needed because all the growth in the area has been north of town. “It helps with better response times farther out,” said Kitchner.
The $6.8 million, 10-acre facility will soon house two fire trucks, which will service everybody who lives north of Rock Springs, Reliance, and all the subdivisions out to Stassinos Ranch.
Another big need the facility meets, according to Kitchner, is a training space. Behind the fire station sits a 4-story burn building, which offers firefighters a variety of ways to train.
The burn building cost $550,000 on its own, with two separate burn rooms that can contain practice fires up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
There are spaces where the firefighters can simulate busting through drywall and roofs to gain access.
Fake smoke can be pumped through the whole building to practice working with obscured vision.
Firefighters will be able to practice rappelling off the tower and working in crawl spaces. There is even a big metal pipe so the firefighters can practice pulling people out of confined spaces.
Kitchner said it’s the largest, most up-to-date training facility in Sweetwater County. Some of its features, like the confined space practice area, is the only one in the area.
Open House
Sweetwater County Fire District #1 will host an open house on Saturday, June 9 from 11 am to 3 pm.
The event is free and open to the public.
There will be children’s activities, equipment demos, station tours, and some food on-site.