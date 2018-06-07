New Fire Station Opens to Better Service North Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Fire District #1 is putting finishing touches on a brand new fire station and training facility at 102 Apache Lane in north Rock Springs–a facility that’s been in the works for the past six years.

Fire Chief Scott Kitchner said that the facility is needed because all the growth in the area has been north of town. “It helps with better response times farther out,” said Kitchner.

The $6.8 million, 10-acre facility will soon house two fire trucks, which will service everybody who lives north of Rock Springs, Reliance, and all the subdivisions out to Stassinos Ranch.

Another big need the facility meets, according to Kitchner, is a training space. Behind the fire station sits a 4-story burn building, which offers firefighters a variety of ways to train.