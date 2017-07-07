New Hospital Trustee Is Sworn In

ROCK SPRINGS – Marty Kelsey of Green River was sworn in Thursday as the newest member of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees.

Kelsey, appointed to the board by the Sweetwater County Commission, was sworn into office by hospital trustee President Richard Mathey at the start of Thursday’s hospital board meeting. He replaces Bob Scott, whose term ended in June.



Kelsey retired in April 2015 from Western Wyoming Community College, where he served as vice president of administrative services.

Trustees also elected a new slate of officers during Thursday’s meeting. Mathey and trustee Barbara Sowada each will retain their positions, president and vice president, respectively. Taylor Jones will serve as treasurer, replacing Scott. Kelsey will replace Jones as secretary. Ed Tardoni also serves on the board.