New Hunters: Now is a Great Time for Hunter Education Courses

CHEYENNE — If you’re planning to hunt this fall and still need to complete your hunter education course, now is a good time to sign up for a hunter safety class.

Classes are offered statewide, and there are 40 classes scheduled in August and September, with more classes expected to be posted by volunteers over the next few months.

“The late summer is a good time to get into a hunter education course,” said Tristanna Bickford, Wyoming Game and Fish Department hunter education coordinator. “Certified instructors are offering lots of courses right now around the state. But, they fill up quickly so enroll today.”

Students can also sign up for online hunter education courses. These are good for those who can’t make a regular course or want to work at their own pace. Online courses require students to attend a field day to earn their hunter education certification.

“The major purpose of hunter education is to promote safe and ethical hunting, while teaching skills that will prevent hunting and firearm-related accidents. The course enhances knowledge about the tradition of hunting and focuses on hunting responsibilities,” said Bickford.

Game and Fish is always looking for qualified volunteers to help teach hunter education courses.

Ideal volunteers have experience hunting in Wyoming and/or in other states and are passionate about sharing hunting with the next generation. Learn more about how you can give back to the next generation of hunters by contacting Tristanna Bickford at tristanna.bickford@wyo.gov or 307-777-4542.

Hunter education is required in Wyoming for all hunters born after 1965 with exemptions for military and law enforcement. Wyoming also offers a hunter mentor program for hunters who don’t yet have hunter safety. Learn how to enroll in the program online.

For hunters who are new to or don’t live in Wyoming, certifications from other states are permitted; proof in the field is required, though.

To register for a class, visit the Hunter Education website. The website is updated as new courses are scheduled.