New Justice Center Construction Will Impact Detention Center Visiting Hours

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Ongoing construction of the new Sweetwater County Justice Center will have an impact on visiting hours and other operations at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on Highway 191 west of Rock Springs for about a week.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said that beginning on July 24th and extending through July 31st, the public lobby at the Detention Center will close at 6:00 pm and will not reopen until 8:00 am the following morning. This will mean no visits via the inmate visitation screens in the lobby after 6:00 pm on the dates indicated; nor within the same time and date frames will people be able to post money to inmates’ accounts via the lobby kiosks.

Bonds may still be posted as usual for inmates in the bonding area on the south side of the Detention Center.

“We regret the inconvenience,” Lowell said. “If that particular phase of the work is completed any sooner, we will make an announcement.”