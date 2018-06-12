New School Start Times, End Times Approved in Sweetwater #1

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater School District #1 Board of Trustees approved changes on Monday to the school schedule for Rock Springs and Wamsutter, effective with the 2018-2019 school year.

The vote was not unanimous. Chairman Lenny Hay and trustees Neil Kourbelas, Emma Waldner, and Stephanie Thompson voted to make the changes, notwithstanding Thompson having expressed some prior angst.

Trustees Carol Jelaco and Max Mickelson voted no. Trustee Paul Kauchich was absent.

As a result, Rock Springs High School students will start showing up for classes 10 minutes earlier than was the case during the recently concluded school year.

Elementary school students will have an extra 17 minutes added to their schedules.

Bus transportation efficiency was a key consideration in the changes.

Next academic year’s schedule for RSHS and Rock Springs Junior High School will be from 7:30 a.m. – 2:40 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Black Butte High School will also run from 7:30 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

K-4 students will have an 8:15 a.m.-3:25 p.m. schedule.

Pilot Butte Elementary and Eastside Elementary will also go from 8:15 a.m.-3:25 p.m.

The Wamsutter 8 school will be an 8 a.m.-3 p.m. operation.

There will be no changes to schools in Farson and its four-day school week.

Prior to the regular board meeting a Public Forum was held in which several parents spoke out in opposition to the proposed changes.

RSHS principal Annie Fletcher was one of the administrators at the Public Forum and she reminded parents that no decision had yet been made, and that it was up to the

school board to render a final decision one way or the other.

Several parents repeated their concerns during the public comments portion of the regular board meeting. Hearing the multiple requests for other options to be considered, Mickelson suggested that the proposed changes be tabled until more information could be gathered.

Jelaco added that she had heard more public input on this evening than she had in the previous couple of months.

Koubelas took exception to the idea of tabling the proposed changes, however. “I do not believe that extra 17 minutes would be detrimental,” Kourbelas said. He added that he had reviewed all of the documentation regarding the proposed school schedule changes and he felt it was time to take a vote.

Fletcher begged for a vote, saying that it was past time to vote on the issue. “I can’t schedule 1,400 students (prior to the decision),” the RSHS principal declared. She added that failure to make a decision about the upcoming school schedule would also inconvenience teachers.

Fletcher then went on, “I can’t schedule 1,400 students until a decision is made. Can you imagine what it’s like to have 1,400 students come into your school and there’s no schedule for them? April 9th was too late to make this decision,” Fletcher declared. As is, she said, there will be a lot of extra work for her to do over the summer.

Moreover, her phone didn’t ring and her door was open, Fletcher said. She had also been approachable at soccer fields, while out shopping and otherwise around town, for anyone to provide input about the proposed schedule changes.

Fletcher’s admonitions were enough to persuade a majority of the school board, if not all of them, to vote in favor of the school schedule changes.

Thompson had said earlier in the meeting that she was undecided about which way to vote, but in the end she sided with the majority.