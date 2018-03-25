The Pacific front will slowly move across the Cowboy State today through tonight with snow showers, mixed with rain at times, and colder temperatures. Mixed snow and rain today will change to all snow this evening and overnight. There are Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for heavy snow in place for the central and northern areas beginning at 6 pm this evening through 6 pm Monday. Monday will be the coldest day with a slight warmup through the rest of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will see continued snow showers in the northwest and north. There are increased chances of rain and snow spreading southward across the entire state on Thursday.

Detailed Forecast

Overnight A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Night Rain showers likely before 8pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 8pm and 9pm, then snow likely after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Monday A chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 7 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 11pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.