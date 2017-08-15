New Urologist Joins Hospital Staff

ROCK SPRINGS – With a love of the outdoors and ties to the area, Dr. Cody R. Christensen is a perfect fit for Sweetwater County.

The urologist has joined the team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and will join Dr. Wallace Curry in the hospital’s Urology Department.

Christensen was born and raised in American Fork, Utah. In his youth, he spent summers camping in the Uinta Mountains. A team roping, saddle bronc riding member of the high school rodeo team, he had a lot of friends from the Sweetwater County area.

“You can’t beat the scenery around here,” he said.

Christensen, along with his wife and their three children – an 11-year-old daughter, 7-year-old son and 10-month-old son – are outdoor enthusiasts.

“We like to camp and hike and fish and hunt,” he said. “We enjoy any type of water sport such as boating and swimming. We also like skiing and snowboarding in the wintertime, and we enjoy snowmobiling.”

Christensen said he has always known he wanted to practice in a smaller, rural community. Rock Springs fits that picture.The physician attended the University of Utah in Salt Lake City and Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business in Tempe, Arizona, before earning a doctor of osteopathic medicine from A.T. Still University in Mesa, Arizona.

He completed a general surgery internship at Michigan State University/Metro Health. For the past four years, he has trained in a urological surgery residency at Metro Health/University of Michigan Health.

“When I decided to go into medicine, I knew I wanted to be a surgeon,” said Christensen.

He explored a wide variety of surgical fields before choosing urology.

“I fell in love with urological procedures and find the clinic to be very rewarding,” he said. “I found the surgery you would do in urology had a major impact on quality of life.”

The specialty offers a wide breadth of urological procedures and surgeries – from major reconstructive surgery to small, minimally invasive surgery.

A large part of urology is focused on cancer patients. In men, prostate cancer is the most common cause of non-cutaneous cancer. Bladder cancer is No. 4.

With that in mind, Christensen looks forward to working with the health care professionals at Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center.

“I have a deep passion for the field of urological surgery and helping patients improve their quality of life.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Christensen, call 307-362-4200. His office is at 1180 College Drive, Suite 3-4.