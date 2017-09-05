Nick Thomas (March 16, 1953 - August 30, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Nick Thomas, 64 passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Thomas died following a brief illness.

Mr. Thomas was born March 16, 1953, in Craig, Colorado, the son of Harry Thomas and Hope Glava Thomas.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1971. Mr. Thomas also attended Western Wyoming Community College, as well as the University of Wyoming and graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor’s Degree in Microbiology.

Mr. Thomas was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

His interests included spending time with family, fishing, hunting, backpacking and riding motorcycles.

Survivors include one brother, Mitchel Thomas and wife Patty of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sisters, Christine Faigl and husband Dave of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Eva Peroulis and husband Tony of Craig, Colorado, as well as, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harry Thomas and Hope Thomas.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2;00 P.M. Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 405 “N” Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A Trisagion will be held at 1:30 P.M. Wednesday at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.