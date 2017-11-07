A Night of Curious Ideas is Tonight

If you’ve ever enjoyed watching a TED talk, you may want to attend this TED talk-inspired event tonight!
Night of Curious Ideas
Tonight 7 – 9 pm
White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs
Come hear a little bit about everything and anything from local residents in this TED talk-inspired speaking event.
Susan Allred at White Mountain Library invited people to talk about something that they are passionate about, their service, something they sell, or an idea.
Night of Curious Ideas Talk Lineup:
1. Susan Allred — Your Voice is a Gift
2. Misty Hay — Why You Should Spa
3. Kay Womack — Worth the Rescue
4. Cherrie Dittman — Paper Making
5. Chelsea Price — More than Beauty
6. Clark Allred — Prevention
7. Marcia Volner — General Federation of Women’s Club in Rock Springs
8. London Allred — Why I Sign
9. Chuck Dittman — Music
