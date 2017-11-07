A Night of Curious Ideas is Tonight

If you’ve ever enjoyed watching a TED talk, you may want to attend this TED talk-inspired event tonight!

Night of Curious Ideas

Tonight 7 – 9 pm

White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs

Come hear a little bit about everything and anything from local residents in this TED talk-inspired speaking event.

Susan Allred at White Mountain Library invited people to talk about something that they are passionate about, their service, something they sell, or an idea.

.

Night of Curious Ideas Talk Lineup:

1. Susan Allred — Your Voice is a Gift

2. Misty Hay — Why You Should Spa

3. Kay Womack — Worth the Rescue

4. Cherrie Dittman — Paper Making

5. Chelsea Price — More than Beauty

6. Clark Allred — Prevention

7. Marcia Volner — General Federation of Women’s Club in Rock Springs

8. London Allred — Why I Sign

9. Chuck Dittman — Music

.