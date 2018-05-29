Nikcole Lee Schmidt (May 4, 1969 – May 27, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Nikcole Lee Schmidt, 49, of Rock Springs passed away May 27, 2018 at her parent’s home in Rock Springs after a lengthy illness.

She was born May 4, 1969 in Provo, Utah, the daughter of Phillip Wallace Atkinson and Glenna Lee Boren Atkinson. She attended elementary school in Heber City, Utah and middle school in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs Independence High School with the class of 1987.

Nikcole had worked as a bar tender for most of her adult life. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed collecting Mickey Mouse and angels memorabilia. She loved coloring, being outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time with her family, especially her nieces, nephews and friends.

Survivors include her parents Phillip and Glenna Atkinson of Rock Springs; son Kyle Ingvalson of Missouri and adopted son Nicholas Evans of Rock Springs; brother Rusty Atkinson and wife Sarah of Little Falls, Minnesota; sisters Jamie Evans and husband Ed, Kimberlie Atkinson all of Rock Springs, Jenna Klein of St. Cloud, Minnesota; several aunts, uncles and cousins; 13 nieces and 17 nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Wallace and Myrla Atkinson, Leo and Nola Boren, nephew Jose Jackson Sr., and several aunts and uncles. We find comfort in knowing that she is now with her Heavenly Father surrounded by family that have gone before her.

The family would like to thank Raelyn and Kayla from Rocky Mountain Health Care and Kelly and Stephanie from Hospice of Sweetwater County for their loving care.

A Celebration of Life will be held 5:00 to 8:00 pm Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 201 Plainview Dr., Rock Springs. Inurnment will take place in Francis Cemetery, Francis, Utah.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.