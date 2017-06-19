Nila Marie Hill (September 9, 1935 – June 15, 2017)

BIG PINEY –Nila Marie Hill, 81, of Big Piney, Wyoming passed away , at the Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs.

Nila was born , in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Frank and Bertha Mae (Yager) Franch.

She grew up and did her formal schooling in Winton, Wyoming and graduated from Reliance High School.

After high school, she married her sweetheart Lance L. Hill on , in Big Piney. From that point, she spent her life with Lance working the family Ranch in Big Piney.

She was a busy ranch woman who enjoyed keeping things in order around the homestead. She liked to garden and kept the lawn and yard nice, she enjoyed sewing, cooking and raising chickens.

She was always thrilled each spring with the birth of the new calves.

She was a dedicated ranch wife and mother, and she will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband, Lance Hill; two sisters, Jane Wardell of Big Piney, Dorthy (Steve) Logan of Rock Springs, three children, Kathy (Michael) Shaw of Rock Springs, Randy (April) Hill of Big Piney and Tammy (Rick Melby) Campbell of Bondurant; four grandchildren Heidi Campbell, Stephanie (Matt) Mlinar, Brad (Shannon) Shaw and Shyla Macy, 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Bertha Mae Franch; brother Gene Franch, brother-in-law Martin Wardell Jr. and grandson Brian Shaw.

Funeral services will be held , at Big Piney Senior Center 2 pm.

Interment to follow at Plainview Cemetery. Concluded by luncheon at Senior Center.