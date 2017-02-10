Ninety Percent Chance Of Precipitation, Total Daytime Snow Accumulation Of Less Than A Half Inch Possible

In the west Today, rain and snow will become all snow this afternoon as colder air moves into the area. Some rain and snow to spread into the South this afternoon. East of the Divide, breezy to windy areas and still very mild. Snowmelt will cause some local flooding or areas of standing water. Saturday will see some light snow in the mountains and scattered light snow at the lower elevations. Colder day Saturday. Dry weather to prevail Sunday into next week.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Rain and snow showers likely before 10am, then rain showers between 10am and 4pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 4pm. High near 45. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Snow showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 30. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 34. Light and variable wind.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 43.