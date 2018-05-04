No. 3 Lady Tigers Beat No. 5 Kelly Walsh, 5-1 [PHOTOS]

ROCK SPRINGS– The No. 3 Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers soccer team earned a dominating 5-1 win over No. 5 Kelly Walsh this evening at home.

The Lady Tigers remain undefeated in conference play, moving to a 8-0-1 record. They are 12-1-1 overall.

Kelly Walsh falls to 7-2 in conference play and 10-4-1 overall.



Up Next

The Lady Tigers will take on Natrona County tomorrow at noon at RSHS.



