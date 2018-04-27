No. 3 Lady Tigers Tie With Jackson, 2-2

ROCK SPRINGS– The No. 3 Rock Springs High School girls soccer team tied with the Jackson Hole Lady Broncs this evening, 2-2, on the road.

The Lady Tigers move to 7-0-1 in conference play and 11-0-1 overall.

The Lady Broncs move to 4-3-1 in conference play and 6-4-1 overall.



Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Up Next

RSHS will host Kelly Walsh on Friday, May 4. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6 pm at Tiger Stadium.

They will then take on Natrona on Saturday, May 5, at noon.