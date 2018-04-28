No. 5 Wolves Win Over Jackson, 2-1

GREEN RIVER– The No. 5 Green River High School boys soccer team beat the Jackson Hole Broncs in Jackson today, 2-1.

The Wolves move to 6-1-1 in conference play and 10-2-2 overall.

The Broncs fall to 3-6 in conference play and 6-7 overall.



Green River High School

Up Next

The Wolves will travel to Casper on Friday and Saturday, May 4 and 5 to play Natrona and Kelly Walsh. They will take on Natrona on Friday at 6 pm and Kelly Walsh on Saturday at noon.