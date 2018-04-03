No Change in Anandarko Land Access, Commissioner Lays “Significant” Rumor to Rest

GREEN RIVER — During the commissioner’s comment portion of today’s Sweetwater County Commissioner meeting, Commissioner Wally Johnson brought attention to a rumor he had heard that Anandarko was going to restrict access to many of their properties along the checkerboard.

“There was a pretty significant rumor that started in the county and it affects more than the county. When I heard about it, I came unglued. The thing is that Sweetwater County has always had is wide open spaces and limited fencing,” said Johnson. “That’s pretty far-reaching because that affects not only Sweetwater County, but all of the counties along the railroad. It’s a very, very significant rumor.”

Johnson said he spoke with BLM State Director Mary Jo Rugwell and Governor Matt Mead, but neither were aware of any changes.

“As this thing continued to fester, I got a call from an individual who I view to be from an upper level of Anandarko indicating that he had talked to the governor and all the other parties to make sure that we were all aware that there is not any change to their policy relative to their lands in Sweetwater County and the state of Wyoming,” said Johnson. “With that, I felt that the issue had been resolved.”

But then, Johnson said he’d heard as early as this morning that there was still some talk that there may be changes.

According to Johnson, the issue started over in Uinta County related to hunt areas in conjunction with Game and Fish. They included some properties that belonged to Anandarko and they weren’t properly notified, said Johnson.

“At this point, I feel that the issue has been put to rest, but it may not be. My initial thought was we needed to be proactive on that issue and make sure they understood the tremendous outcry that would happen if that should that come to pass. The people of Sweetwater County are not going to stand still for that,” said Johnson. “Anandarko has been the #1 taxpayer and #1 land holder in Sweetwater County. But that could change overnight if something like that were to come to pass.”