No Continuance In Anglesey Murder Trial; Prosecutors And Law Enforcement Officers Must Sign Sworn Affidavidts

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With a little under two weeks to go before the start of the three-week trial set for September 11th no continuance will be granted after today’s hearing on the defense’s motion.

After previous continuances, Judge Lavery ordered that the prosecution and law enforcement agents must sign an affidavit that all information has been given to the defense and they must be filed with the court by Friday.

Lavery based the decision on continued issues with new evidence surfacing during the pre trial phase, balanced with the defendant’s rights and the practical considerations of scheduling a complex trial filed with expert testimony. Lavery said a delay could push the trial back by 6-to-8 months due to winter travel considerations.

Sweetwater County Attorney Erramouspe said that the new information surfaced as a natural part of the ongoing case. The defense said they do not believe the County Attorneys office intentionally withheld any evidence.

Lavery expressed his displeasure with both the prosecution and defense for the delays in the discovery process and relying on outside agencies to deliver the information rather than using court orders.

Lavery told Erramouspe that if the state cannot assure the affidavits by Friday, the state should agree to the defense’s motion for a continuance.

Erramouspe agreed to proceed with the affidavits to allow the trial to continue.

The defense said that they do not know if the various pieces of evidence would offer an exculpatory benefit for the defendant but questioned whether their client would truly receive a fair trial with new information coming out after the discovery process and only two weeks before the trial.

The motion filed by the defense also satisfies a requirement that defense object in discovery related issues or not be able to appeal them later.