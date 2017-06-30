No Fireworks in Rock Springs City Limits, Only Sparklers

ROCK SPRINGS — Chief Dwane Pacheco would like to remind the community to enjoy the upcoming 4th of July safely and legally.

Rock Springs City Ordinance 3-301, which has been in place since 1963, prohibits the discharge of fireworks within the city limits with the exception of sparklers.

The Rock Springs Police Department understands people want to celebrate the 4th of July but wants to make sure those celebrations are done safely. Tickets can be issued to those persons that violate this city ordinance and fines can reach up to $750 and those persons will also be responsible for any damage their fireworks cause.

Another major concern are fires that can be started by the fireworks. There are several wilderness fires burning in states around Wyoming and we want to prevent those fires from happening around our community.

A few short years ago multiple fires were started on White Mountain due to fireworks and we don’t want this to happen again. Please help our area firefighters out by obeying all laws and only using fireworks in legal areas outside the city limits.

The Rock Springs Police Department would like to recognize those military personnel who originally fought for and gained our freedom and who continue to do so today. They are true heroes and the City of Rock Springs is proud to have so many who have served living and working in our community.