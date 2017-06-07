No Foul Play Suspected in Sublette County Planner’s Death

SUBLETTE COUNTY — The following is a press release from Sublette County:

It is with heavy heart that we report the loss of our coworker and friend, Bart Myers. On Monday, June 5th, around 3:15 PM Sublette County EMS personnel noticed a male subject slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in between Skyline Street and Pinedale East Road. Upon closer inspection and through the use of an EKG (Electrocardiogram) test, the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

The subject was later identified as Bart Myers.

Bart has been the Sublette County Planner for the Planning and Zoning Department for the past eleven years. Bart had just recently acquired a Wyoming sheep tag and was working out daily and diligently to get in shape for the upcoming hunt. Bart was dressed in workout attire and had a fit-bit style watch on his wrist which showed he had gone 4.3 miles as of June 5th.

From what we can gather, it appears as though Bart was returning home from his daily workout to change back into his dress clothes when he experienced some type of critical event. The vehicle Bart was driving left the roadway and came to rest on a small pile of gravel. No foul play is suspected. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 7th in Fort Collins, Colorado which is standard protocol to help determine cause of death. Bart’s wife said that Bart loved his job and he loved the people he worked with. The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our deepest condolences to Bart’s family.

Services for Bart will be held at the Community Church, 113 South Maybell, on Monday, June 12th at 2:00 PM. The County asks that you please be patient during the interim, as Bart was the only employee at the Planning and Zoning Department. We will continue to try and accommodate your County planning needs as best as we can.