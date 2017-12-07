No-Shave November 2017 Was Big, Beardy Success

The Beard was back in force in 2017!

No-Shave November was a smashing hit, stuffing Marty’s Gastro Pub with 100+ of the bushiest, patchiest, and beardy-est beards Sweetwater County has to offer.

A huge thanks to all the sponsors that made No-Shave November and our finale event, the Beard Bash, a success: Bomber’s Sports Bar, Marty’s Gastro Pub, Whisler Chevrolet, Cody J. Pierpoint State Farm, Home Depot, Shear Luck Salon and Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Throughout the month of November, we had 50+ participants sending in photos of their beard growth each week, which entered them into the raffle prizes.

Beard Bash 2017 was a full house, with people coming from all over Sweetwater County to win some prizes with their facial hair.

Judges had some tough decisions when picking out the Longest Beard, Worst Beard, Most Creative Beard, and the coveted People’e Choice Award.

Thanks to all the participants!

Raffle Prizes:

Grand Prize

Travis Black was the winner of the Grand Prize, a Smith & Wesson SDVE with choice of caliber (9mm or .40) from Elk Bomb. This was a raffle drawing based on his No Shave November submissions all month long.



Sportsman’s Gift Card

Brady Baldwin was the winner of the $250 gift card to Sportsman’s Warehouse. This was a raffle drawing based on his No Shave November submissions all month long.



Home Depot Chainsaw Winner

Wes Smith was the winner of the chainsaw and accessories from Home Depot. This was a raffle drawing based on his No Shave November submissions all month long.

Judges’ Categories:

People’s Choice Award

The audience and judges picked their favorite beard, but style and personality counted too.

Chris Arrants, who got a lot of help from his assistant Luca, was the winner of the People’s Choice Award.



Most Creative Beard

Mike Babcock was the winner of the Picasso Beard Award, which was for the most creative beard.



Longest Beard

Mark Parrish was the winner of the Longest Beard Award with a beard measuring 8 inches!



Worst Beard Winner

Travis Brooks was the winner of the Worst Beard Award.



