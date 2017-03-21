Nominations Now Open for SWCSD No. 2 Hall of Fame

GREEN RIVER – Sweetwater County School District No. 2 and the Green River High School Hall of Fame Committee are currently accepting nominations for the 2017 Green River Hall of Fame.

Nominations should be sent no later than April 18th. Nominations will be accepted by mail, email, or fax and there is no set format for the information sent to the committee to be considered. Questions regarding the Hall-of-Fame and/or the Nomination process can be directed to SWCSD#2 Activities Director, Tony Beardsley at 307-872-4742.

Hall-of-Fame Nominations should be sent to: