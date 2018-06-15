Nominations Sought for Wyoming’s K-12 Professional Judgement Panels

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Board of Education is seeking Professional Judgment Panel (PJP) members.

Qualified candidates are Wyoming citizens with an interest in Wyoming’s K-12 education system and include educators, parents, business representatives, and community members.

The volunteer panel was formed in 2012 to set the cut scores for the Wyoming Accountability in Education Act (WAEA) model.

Since then, it has assisted in developing a school performance rating model, determining the rating of schools, setting the levels for performance rating, establishing growth targets, and advising the State Board on issues related to the accountability system.

This year, there will be two panels: one for setting grades 3-11 school accountability targets, and one for setting alternative high school accountability targets.

Both panels will meet in October, with dates to be set after statewide assessment scores are reviewed and certified.

Panel members can be reimbursed by the State Board of Education for costs associated with attending if a school district or institution will not cover their travel expenses.

The State Board encourages all that qualify to complete the Expression of Interest Survey The survey will close July 3, 2018.