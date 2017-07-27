Nora Jean Wanamaker (March 13, 1958 – July 22, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Nora Jean Wanamaker passed away at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming on Saturday, July 22, 2017, surrounded by family following a lengthy illness. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past six years and former resident of San Diego, California.

She was born on March 13, 1958, in Highland Park, Michigan, the daughter of George A. Delbert Wanamaker and Jo Anne (Broderdorp) Wanamaker.

Ms. Wanamaker attended schools in El Cajon, California

She was employed by Albertson’s as a cashier for the past three and a half years.

Ms. Wanamaker was a member of the Restoration Ministries.

Her interests included spending time with family, camping, rock hunting, the great outdoors and coloring.

She is survived by one son, Eric Belanger of Bremerton, Washington, one daughter, Kelly Wanamaker Riggs and husband Jonathan of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother Christopher Wanamaker of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five sisters, Patti Wanamaker of El Cajan, California, Colleen Summers of Pine Valley, California, Kathi Monteith of Santee, California, Shannon Hiczewski of Menifee, California and Sarah Lowery of Richland, Washington, several nieces and nephews, a grandson Jonathan Riggs Jr. of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Michael Wanamaker.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes.com