North American Industrial Services Hiring Industrial Cleaners

North American Industrial Services needs Vacuum Truck and Hydroblast Technicians and Laborers in our Rock Springs, Salt Lake City and Elko locations.

CDL is preferred but not required. Must have a clean driving record. Applicant must pass a background check and a pre-employment drug test. Travel is required.

Starting wage, $16.00-$19.00 per hour depending on experience and qualifications.

This is a full-time position with benefits.

Apply Today

Apply in person at North American Industrial Services 90 Reliance Rd. in Rock Springs between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm. Please bring your driver’s license.

