NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING SWEETWATER COUNTY BUDGET AMENDMENT

Notice is hereby given of a Public Hearing to amend Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s budget within the Sweetwater County 2017-2018 budget in the amount of $325,000.00 due to additional funding needed.

Said hearing will be held at the Sweetwater County Commissioners’ meeting room in the County Courthouse in Green River, Wyoming on the 17th day of April, 2018 at 8:30 A.M. At this time, any and all interested persons may appear and express their opinion regarding the budget amendment.

Dated at Green River, Wyoming this 6th day of April, 2018.

Board of County Commissioners

Sweetwater County, Wyoming

Attest:

(s) Reid O. West, Chair

(s) Steven Dale Davis, County Clerk

