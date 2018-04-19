The following document is:

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING SWEETWATER COUNTY BUDGET AMENDMENT

Notice is hereby given of a Public Hearing to amend the Sweetwater County 2017-2018 budget in the amount of $255,717.56 due to bonuses approved by the Board of County Commissioners and paid to County employees and for additional positions approved and hired in the Sheriff’s Department and Detention Center.

Said hearing will be held at the Sweetwater County Commissioners’ meeting room in the County Courthouse in Green River, Wyoming on the 1st day of May, 2018 at 8:30 A.M. At this time, any and all interested persons may appear and express their opinion regarding the budget amendment.

Dated at Green River, Wyoming this 19th day of April, 2018.

Board of County Commissioners

Sweetwater County, Wyoming

Attest:

(s) Reid O. West, Chair

(s) Steven Dale Davis, County Clerk

This is published as a free public service.