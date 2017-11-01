Nov 8 Sage-Grouse Habitat Management Meeting Set

PINEDALE – In keeping with our priority to be a good neighbor to all Americans, BLM Wyoming will host two open-house meetings on Greater Sage-grouse habitat management.

The first meeting will be held from 4-7 pm on Nov. 6 at the Little America Hotel and Conference Center in Cheyenne. The second meeting will be held from 4-7 pm on Nov. 8 at the BLM Pinedale Field Office.

Both meetings will be held in an open-house style format, which will include information stations staffed by BLM resource specialists on current management strategies. Members of the public are encouraged to engage in one-on-one conversation with the resource specialists about ideas or suggestions relating to existing management strategies, and then submit written comments at designated meeting comment stations. Comments may also be submitted to blm_sagegrouseplanning@blm.gov until Nov. 27.

The meetings are being held as part of a scoping period that was initiated by a Notice of Intent issued on Oct. 11. The NOI and more information about the scoping period are available here.

The Little America Hotel and Conference Center is located at 2800 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82009. The BLM Pinedale Field Office is located at 1625 West Pine Street, Pinedale, WY 82941-0768.