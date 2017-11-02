SWEETWATER COUNTY — November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. Hospice is a vital, but under-utilized service, that is available in our community.

Hospice cares for those with a terminal illness who are not seeking treatment. The focus of care is on quality of life and comfort by using an individualized and interdisciplinary approach.

Hospice provides physician services, skilled nursing services, aide services, chaplain services, social services, medications related to the terminal illness, durable medical equipment, and disposable supplies.

Grief support and bereavement services are extended to family members as well as the public. The aforementioned services are mandated by Medicare and are not unique to this community or any particular Hospice agency.