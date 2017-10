Mary Elizabeth Davidson, daughter of Mr. William Hall and the late Mrs. Evelyn Hall of Nevada, Iowa and Shawn Daniel Corbitt, son of Mrs. Patsy Corbitt and the late Mr. Joseph Corbitt of Butte, Montana are happy to announce their engagement.

Mary is employed as a Teller at Sweetwater Federal Credit Union and Shawn is a Snap-On tool dealer.

A November wedding, along with the couple’s nine children, is planned at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs.

-From a community submission.