Now Is Your Chance to Participate in the Wyoming Senior Games

The Wyoming Senior Winter Games will return to Pinedale, the site of its origin, for the 2017 and 2018 competitions.

Register for an event today at WYSeniorOlympics.com.

The 2017 competition is scheduled for February 17 – 18. Events will once again include:

Alpine and nordic ski races

Snowshoeing

Hockey

Racquetball

Pickleball

Swim meet

And more

These events will utilize the top-notch facilities offered in Sublette County! The “cold” events will be held at White Pine Ski Area and the Sublette County Ice Arena, with the “warm” events and registration being staged at the Pinedale Aquatic Center.

Open to athletes of all abilities and interests ages 50 and older, the Wyoming Senior Winter Games offer something for everyone. From traditional winter sports to an indoor one-mile walk and rock climbing competition, athletes have plenty of events to choose from.

For one flat fee of $50, participants receive unlimited event entries and a ticket for the banquet and guest speaker. Awards are offered for top three finishers in each age and gender division. Registration closes Wednesday, February 15. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to participate!

Guest speaker Dr. Cynthia Works, a family medicine doctor at UW Family Practice residency clinic in Casper WY, will be presenting a seminar on brain health Saturday, February 18 following the banquet. Dr. Works has practiced medicine in Casper since 2002 and emphasizes on geriatrics, caring for seniors across the continuum of care and focusing on safe transitions from one setting to the next.

Sign Up or Volunteer

For citizens interested in volunteering for any of the events, please call Amber at 307-367-2832 ext. 6248; volunteers are needed and welcomed!

For more information about the games or to register, visit WYSeniorOlympics.com.

Thank You Supporters

To host the games, the organizing committee relies on support and involvement from the businesses and citizens of Pinedale. We are excited to have the games return to Pinedale and look forward to the positive impact on the local economy as participants make their travel arrangements and partake in an evening of dine-arounds. The committee would like to extend a special thank you to our local 2017 event sponsors Rocky Mountain Bank, Pinedale Travel & Tourism, Sublette County Senior Center, Aspen Grove Apartments, Tegelers and Associate, and Teletractors.

