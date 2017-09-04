0

Then and Now: A Mining and Industry Photo Essay

A trona miner at Tata Chemical refuels his vehicle a quarter mile underground.

Labor Day isn’t just a three-day weekend. The holiday honors the American labor movement and the contributions that workers have made to the strength, prosperity, laws, and well-being of the country.

In honor of Labor Day, SweetwaterNOW went out to document the local laborers who keep the lights on. The workers who work in the heat, at great heights, and underground in the vast darkness. The men and women working long days, and often long nights doing shift work.

Today we honor the workers, past and present, who power the economy. We also honor the fights that have taken place so that safe practices and reasonable work conditions are observed, so that more workers go home each night.

Thank you for the hard work you do all across Sweetwater County and happy Labor Day from SweetwaterNOW. We are proud to serve you.

Photos below were taken on-site at Tata Chemical’s underground trona mine, Jim Bridger Power Plant, and Bridger Coal Mine. Historic photos were provided by Sweetwater County Museum.
A bridge crane operator looks down from her perch on the ceiling at the Jim Bridger Power Plant.

A jack-of-all-trades doing some clean-up at Bridger Coal Mine.

Black Butte miners in an elevator in 1905.

Trona miners use a continuous bore miner while others follow behind stabilizing the ceilings at Tata Chemical’s underground mine.

FMC trona miners in 1949.

A mechanic at Jim Bridger Power Plant.

A bulldozer operator at Bridger Coal Mine steps away from pushing the mountains of coal to flex for the camera.

Coal miners practice rescue techniques.

A trona miner drives off down a dark tunnel a quarter mile underground at Tata Chemical.

A worker at the Jim Bridger Power Plant is putting up caution tape for a project.

Operators driving the Caterpiller 785C can carry up to 300,000 lbs of coal in one load. Coal mining uses some of the biggest dump trucks in the world.

Trona miners often work in the dark, using their headlights to signal to each other while they are a quarter mile underground.

Workers and mechanics at the Jim Bridger Power Plant use bikes to get around quickly and carry their tools around the job site.

A dragline operator drives one of the biggest machines on site, with his shovel alone the size of the bulldozers around him.

Coal miners with a mule hitched to a coal cart.

A trona miner shines his headlamp on the conveyor belt bringing the trona to the surface at Tata Chemical’s underground mine.

Workers at the Jim Bridger Power Plant often work in the heat and from great heights.

A bulldozer operator sits atop a massive mountain of coal, pushing the ever-growing piles which spew out of the Bridger Coal Mine 24/7.

A trona miner at Tata Chemical’s underground mine drills holes in the ceiling of the mine to stabilize it as the continuous bore miner chews up the trona.

Unloading Goodman 665 Loader at FMC trona mine in 1949.

A worker at Jim Bridger Power Plant guides a large crane as it lifts a container of chemicals from one level to another.

These giant dump trucks operate at the Bridger Coal Mine day and night. Coal from the surface mine and the underground coal mine go to the Jim Bridget Power Plant nearby.

Welders at the Jim Bridger Power Plant.

A mechanic at the Jim Bridger Power Plant. The power plant produces enough energy to power around 2.5 times the size of Salt Lake City.

A trona miner is all smiles a quarter mile underground at Tata Chemical.

The dragline excavator is one of the largest, most impressive pieces of mining equipment. The size of a ship, it swings back and forth carrying loose earth at the Bridger Coal Mine. It is capable of creating mountains and canyons in a matter of hours.

Tata Chemical Safety Engineer Brian Hacker pauses for a moment in a maintenance area near the mine elevator, one of the few places with ample lighting.

A worker making sparks fly as he modifies a pipe at the Jim Bridger Power Plant.

 

 