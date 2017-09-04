Then and Now: A Mining and Industry Photo Essay

Labor Day isn’t just a three-day weekend. The holiday honors the American labor movement and the contributions that workers have made to the strength, prosperity, laws, and well-being of the country.

In honor of Labor Day, SweetwaterNOW went out to document the local laborers who keep the lights on. The workers who work in the heat, at great heights, and underground in the vast darkness. The men and women working long days, and often long nights doing shift work.

Today we honor the workers, past and present, who power the economy. We also honor the fights that have taken place so that safe practices and reasonable work conditions are observed, so that more workers go home each night.

Thank you for the hard work you do all across Sweetwater County and happy Labor Day from SweetwaterNOW. We are proud to serve you.

Photos below were taken on-site at Tata Chemical’s underground trona mine, Jim Bridger Power Plant, and Bridger Coal Mine. Historic photos were provided by Sweetwater County Museum.

.