Now Open: Frozen Palace Offers Ice Cream & Sweet Treats

The Frozen Palace is now offering ice cream and other sweet treats in Rock Springs.

Visit 2722 Commercial Way to see the new store!

Enjoy an ice cream shop with more than 12 different ice cream flavors and classic retro decor. Beat the heat with a cone of your favorite flavor.

Boba tea (pictured below) will be available in June!

.

.

Hours

Open daily 11 am – 9 pm

(hours may vary)

.



.

Location

Frozen Palace Ice Cream

2722 Commercial Way

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Phone: 801-686-6109

Follow Frozen Palace on Facebook!

.



Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.