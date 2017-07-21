NOWCAP is Hiring a Direct Care Professional

Join the NOWCAP Services team and begin a rewarding and satisfying career as a Direct Care Professional, working with people with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries.

We also offer a job in which you make a difference in the lives of others., flexible work environment and an opportunity to develop and grow professionally.

We have immediate openings and offer flexible schedules.

To Apply:

Applications can be picked up at 649 North Front, Building B in Rock Springs or found online on our website.

If you have questions, please call 307-382-2683.

**NOWCAP is an Equal Opportunity Employer and a drug fee workplace.

General Description of Position:

The primary function of this position is to provide effective and efficient daily direct care support services to program participants. During their scheduled shifts, Direct Care Professionals provide support, training, and assistance to all assigned program participants which includes ensuring that each program participants Individual Plans of Care are strictly followed.

Essential Duties of the Position: This position requires that the employee read, write, type, speak, and comprehend the English language.

This position requires that the employee report to work/training as scheduled, stay awake and alert during work/training, and follow company policy for arranging time away from work.

This position requires that the employee follow all policies and procedures at all times and as written unless official accommodation or dispensation is given by the Executive Director.

Employees in this position will interact with colleagues and participants professionally and in a manner consistent with policy.

This position may require extended periods of sitting, standing or walking for the duration of a work assignment.

This position will assist participants with all activities of daily living, including but not limited to safely transferring, repositioning, or physically assisting people (up to 50 pounds unassisted, and more than 50 pounds with assistance) to or from wheelchairs, beds, adaptive equipment, etc.

This position will strictly follow the Individual Plans of Care to ensure the participants needs are met.

This position requires caring for participants including cleaning of all bodily fluids, personal care and hygiene, assistance with eating, etc.

This position requires that the employee complete documentation daily as required by company policy and outside funding sources.

This position is required to be certified and able to perform CPR, First Aid, and the verbal de-escalation and personal protective components of the Crisis Prevention Institute. These components may include, but are not limited to, bending, kneeling, reaching and supporting participants who are in crisis to ensure their safety.

This position requires the ability to work varying days and hours (weekdays, weekends, days, nights, graveyards, etc.).

This position requires that the employee comply with the Department of Health and CARF standards.

This position requires the ability to problem solve individually and with colleagues’ methods and implementation to improve efficiency, effectiveness, and customer satisfaction with services and supports provided.

This position requires the employee to interact with participants to reinforce positive behaviors and to promote social interaction.

This position requires the employee to provide meals and/or assist in meal preparation and assists with mealtime needs while acting as a role model.

This position requires the employee to accompany participants on community outings while providing appropriate informal training, and assists and counsels in the purchase of items.

This position requires the employee to aid participants with therapeutic activities, fine and gross motor skills, physical exercises, repositioning & transfers, occupational arts and crafts, recreational outings and games, etc.

This position requires the employee to assist in developing and implementing creative, effective participant education/training curriculums as well as community-based learning opportunities.

This position requires cleaning of work site which requires bending, lifting, reaching, working on hands and knees (any number of possible scenarios may be experienced), and working with and around cleaning supplies.

This position requires the employee to observe and document both negative and positive behaviors to aid and assist in the development of participant training goals and schedules.

This position requires the employee to attend to routine health care needs of participants (medication monitoring, skin integrity, PRN medications, oxygen levels, and any other changes in routine healthcare needs as required under the supervision of medical professionals).

This position ensures that meal planning, shopping lists, and activity planners are completed.

This position requires the facilitation of participant/client meetings.

This position requires the employee to participate in the development of participants’ Individual Plans of Care development by attending and/or providing information for team meetings.

This position requires the employee to accurately follow verbal and written instructions.

This position requires the employee to notify appropriate parties of Critical Incidents as identified by the Department of Health.

This position will complete and approve an electronic time sheet for the assigned work time as per company policy.

This position requires that accurate and complete program documentation (Therap) be completed daily per company policy.

This position will perform other duties in a manner which are generally expected and consistent with other similar positions.

. Background and Security Checks Required for this Position: Department of Family Services

Division of Criminal Investigation

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Office of the Inspector General/Centers for Medicare & Medicaid

Department of Homeland Security E-Verify

Driving Record for some positions for insurance underwriting NOWCAP has positions that require driving and positions that do not require driving (or valid drivers liscensnes).

Environment Typically Encountered: The employee may encounter various indoor or outdoor environments. Most environments will be climate controlled but could be exposed to slick or dry surfaces and hot or cold temperatures. Environments can also vary in level of stimulation and noise.

. Training Requirements: Each employee will be required to complete as per company policy all training required at the beginning of their employment and on an on-going basis throughout their employment.

Each employee is required to attend all new-hire training and certification courses as well as on-going scheduled training and re-certification courses.

If the employee is assigned as a trainer of a specialized class which requires certification they will complete all requirements to maintain that certification.

