Nurse Midwife Starla Leete Joins Memorial Hospital

ROCK SPRINGS — Certified nurse midwife Starla Leete is now providing services at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

“As a nurse midwife, I’m there with the patient as a partner in their health care,” Leete said. “I see us as partners. She’s the one having the baby. I’m the one helping her do it to the best of her ability…to be the best she can be.”

Leete provides women’s health care, with a focus on pregnancy, childbirth, the postpartum period, family planning, primary care and gynecological needs of women.

Chief Nursing Officer Kristy Nielson said Sweetwater Memorial is happy to have Leete on board in the obstetrics/gynecology department.

“I am thrilled to have Starla here with us as a member of our wonderful group of MHSC

providers,” Nielson said. “I have worked with Starla for many years and know of the compassionate, respectful, and excellent care she gives to her patients and their families. This is an exciting time for us!”

Leete’s focus as a midwife is based on all of the health needs of women, not just their medical care.

“There is no better job than delivering babies and taking care of women,” Leete said. “I love seeing women reach their full potential. It’s so rewarding to see women through all of the stages of their lives and as they mature.”

It’s important that women realize they must take charge of their health — physically, psychologically and emotionally, Leete said.

“We need to be in a good place in order to provide care to others and be that rock,” she said. “As women, we tend to put ourselves on the back burner and not higher on the list when it comes to needs.”

One of the most rewarding parts of her job is education. Her goal as a health care provider is prevention and to help people lead healthy lifestyles.

Leete has a Masters of Science in nursing, is an advanced practice registered nurse and is a

certified nurse midwife.

This isn’t her first job at MHSC. As Leete says, she’s come full circle. She first began working for MHSC 25 years ago as a registered nurse. She worked as a registered

nurse in obstetrics for 12 years before she went back to school in 2012.

Recently, she worked as a certified nurse midwife at College Hill Health Center for 13 years. For the past two years, she has worked at Health Dimensions Clinic.