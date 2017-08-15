NWS: When To Expect An Accurate Cloud Forecast

WYOMING — As eclipse watchers compete for a cloudless spot to observe from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton has issued a video that describes the process the will use to arrive at an accurate forecast and when you can expect it.
