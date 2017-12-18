NWS Weather Briefing For Upcoming Colder Temps And Snowfall

WYOMING — Via the National Weather Service Office in Riverton, a video weather briefing, at times humorous, for the upcoming change to snowy and MUCH colder temperatures.
