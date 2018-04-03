Obituary: Kenneth G. Tyler

ROCK SPRINGS — Kenneth G. Tyler, our dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend lost his courageous fight with cancer in the early morning hours of March 30, 2018, with his family and his faithful dog Prancy by his side. In the days preceding his death, he was very touched by visits and calls from his loved ones and friends.

Dad was a cowboy, deeply proud of his Wyoming roots. He lived and worked here all of his life. Dad loved to share his work and life experiences with family and friends – often as he led 4-wheeler treks and long drives on his familiar winding dirt roads.

KT was most satisfied when he was able to share with family, friends, and strangers his work knowledge and skills, or when lending a hand whenever needed (or not). KT was always a working supervisor. He especially loved to help if the work involved operating heavy equipment. Dad was selfless with his time, skills and spirit.

Dad absolutely loved music. As an accomplished guitarist, he played for cows, he played for family, he played in bands or with friends, and he played just for the hell of it. Mostly he relished writing songs and playing for Dorothy, the love of his life. The Korean War delayed their marriage for a few years but once hitched, the two stayed true for 51 years, until she died in 2007.

There was no better father or friend. Perhaps the greatest lesson he imparted to us is that there is always a way and the time to be a better person. Until his last breath, Dad never stopped trying to be the best version of himself that he could be. He tried. He gave. He loved. Period.

Left to carry the memories of his legacy and traditions are his: son Marvin Tyler and wife Pam of Pinedale; daughter Jennifer Kamppila and husband Dana of Seattle, WA; daughter Nina Tyler of Green River; daughter Sue Gilpin and husband Chuck of Griffin, GA; 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Those preceding him include his: parents Elmer and Erma Tyler, wife, Dorothy, son Kenneth Robert, sister Shirley Forni; and sister Betty Wagner.

Losing this great man leaves us all heartbroken, and we know that he would be honored if you would continue his legacy of giving to those in need. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or the charity of your choice.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home.