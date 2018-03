GREEN RIVER — Loretta M. Siler of Green River, WY, age 69, passed away at her home in West Virginia.

She is preceded in death by both parents and five siblings. She is survived by four siblings, four children, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of life will be held April 7, 2018, at 320 Mansface-Mansface Terrace Apar tments in the Sunshine Room from 1-4 p.m.

Donations to the residents of Mansface Terrace in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. Parking will be at the church behind the apartments.