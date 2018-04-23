OBITUARY: Skylynn Rein Kirkpatrick.

ROCK SPRINGS — – Skylynn Rein Kirkpatrick, infant daughter of Steven Dale Kirkpatrick and Sierra Snow Smith, passed away at birth at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Rock Springs on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

She is survived by her parents, brothers Takoda, Justice and Sawyer Kirkpatrick of Ohio; sisters Serenity and Piper Kirkpatrick both of Ohio; grandparents Dale Steven & Jane Kirkpatrick of Ohio, and Stillman Shaw II of Maine; numerous aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by grandmother Terry Ann Shaw.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences to the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.