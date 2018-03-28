Obituary: Tommy Craig Brangham

GREEN RIVER — Tommy Craig Brangham, 48, of Green River, Wyoming passed away at his sister’s home in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was born on September 20, 1969, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Tom Brangham and Carol Lynn Fleck Brangham

Tommy attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was employed by Home Depot as a merchandiser for the past two years.

His interests included treasure hunting and having a collection of many precious and eclectic things. He lived life to the beat of his own drum.

Tommy is survived by his parents, Tom and Carol Brangham of Green River, Wyoming, one sister Casie Lynn Thomas and wife Kirsten of Salt Lake City, Utah, two sons, Martin Adams and companion Jasmine of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Tucker James Brangham of Green River, Wyoming, one daughter, Lauren Wilson of Salt Lake City, Utah, three grandchildren, Marely, Azariel and Asher, one nephew, Shawn Powers of Denver, Colorado, and one of his best friends and mother of his youngest son Bekah Morrison of Green River, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Todd Wayne Brangham and Tracey Joe Brangham, two uncles, Fred Fleck and Gerald Fleck.

Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, April 2, 2018 , at the Riverview Cemetery.