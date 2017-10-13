October Community Events Planner

Oct. 13 – Friday the 13th Zombie Apocalypse Escape Rooms

The Rock Springs High School Theater invites you to challenge your minds in a room of puzzles, and see if you can escape! Zombie Apocalypse Escape rooms run until October 21.

Teams of 4-5. Signup for a time by emailing Sterling Merrill – merrillr@sw1.k12.wy.us.

When: Friday, Oct. 13

Where: RSHS Theater

Time: 3:30-9:30

Cost: $5 dollars (per person)

.

Oct. 13 – Costume Contest

Get dressed up in your favorite Halloween costumes and head over to Rocky’s Auto Sales for their Halloween Costume Contest. The contest will start at 6 pm.

Rocky’s also has an awesome pumpkin patch going on now through the month of October. Pick out some pumpkins to carve and decorate for Halloween and Fall. Plus, there will be some great cash prizes!

Date: Friday, October 13

Time: 6 pm

Place: Rocky’s Auto Sales, 2481 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs

Family friendly

.

Pick up Halloween and Fall decor at the craft fair presented by the Bitter Creek Boutique. Local crafters have been creating items all year long for the fair. There will be all sorts of Halloween and Fall themed decorations and items for sale.

Preferred Shopping is on Friday from 5 to 8 pm. There is a $3 admission fee for this day. Saturday is free shopping from 10 am to 3 pm, in which strollers are welcome, and there is no admission fee. Cash, checks, and credit and debit cards are accepted.

Date: Friday and Saturday, October 13 and 14

Time: Friday: 5-8 pm, Saturday: 10 am-3 pm

Place: Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 South Main Street, Rock Springs

Admission: Friday: $3, Saturday: No admission fee

.

The Union Congregational United Church of Christ is hosting their annual pumpkin patch. Check out the pumpkin patch through the month of October and find the perfect pumpkins for Halloween and fall decor. There are also pumpkins that are great for baking and decorating.

There are also fun little picture backdrops for kids.

Saturday, Oct. 21, there will be a bazaar, bake sale, and chili lunch. It will be a great opportunity for families to enjoy the fall.

Date: Saturday, October 14- Tuesday, October 31

Time: Monday-Saturday: 10 am-6 pm, Sundays: 1-6 pm

Place: Union Congregational United Church of Christ, 350 Mansface St., Green River

Family Friendly

.

Oct. 14 – Trunk or Treat

The Green River URA/Main Street’s annual Trunk or Treat event is Saturday! It’s a FREE, safe, trick-or-treating event for kids. Come to the Clock Tower Plaza in downtown Green River from 11 am – 1 pm for a great time with your kids. There are over 20 trucks this year!



We have several fun games and a costume contest as well! Transformation Face Painting will be on site painting $5 faces! New this year is the Fantastic Photo Fun photo booth (FREE). Get your faces painted and jump in the booth for free!



Food vendors this year include a new food truck in town Dancing Dogs making specialty hot dogs, and the Snack Shack food truck will be there as well.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 11 am – 1 pm

Place: 51 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River

Family friendly

.



Oct. 17 – Metaphysical Fair



Get ready for the annual Metaphysical Fair! There will be taro card reading, dream interpretation, and more. Discover something new, or look for a path of self improvement.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Time: 5 – 8 pm

Place: Sweetwater County Library, 300 N 1st East, Green River

For ages 14 and up

.

The Green River High School Theater Department will be presenting their play, “The Woman in Black,” directed by Bradlee Skinner. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 1-866-967-8167.

Date: Tuesday-Thursday, October 17-19

Time: 7 pm

Place: GRHS Theater, 1615 Hitching Post Dr, Green River

May not be suitable for children

.

Oct. 19 – Family Evening Story Time

The family evening story time is a story time and a puppet show in one! There will be activities and stories for kids. Halloween costumes are encouraged!

Date: Thursday, Oct. 19

Time: 6:30

Place: Rock Springs Library, 400 C St., Rock Springs

Family friends

.

.

Oct. 20 – 4th Annual Halloween Carnival

Admission is $5/Kid this allows for as many games as you want to play. There will be Halloween games, haunted house, cookie walk, face painting, tons of fun & Food!

Volunteers are needed for this event. Please contact the Early Learning Center if you wish to help!

Date: Friday, Oct. 20

Time: 6 – 9 pm

Place: Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Rd., Rock Springs

$5 per child

.

Test out some cooking skills at Rocky’s Auto Sales Everything Pumpkin Cook-Off. The cook-off will start at 5 pm. Competitors will have a chance to win some great cash prizes.

Date: Saturday, October 21

Time: 5 pm

Place: Rocky’s Auto Sales, 2481 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs

Family friendly

.

Oct. 23 – Peter Fletcher Performs

Peter Fletcher returns to for an encore performance. Fletcher is a classical guitarist.

Date: Monday, Oct. 23

Time: 7 pm

Place: White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Dr., Rock Springs

FREE event for all ages

.

.

Oct. 24 – Halloween Story Time

The annual Halloween Story Time is just around the witch’s cauldron. There will be spooky stories and activities for all children to enjoy. Stations will be placed throughout library with delightfully spooky activities. Costumes are encouraged!

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 24

Time: 6 pm

Place: Sweetwater County Library, 300 N 1st East, Green River

Family friendly

.

Oct. 26 – 31 – Town of the Living Dead (RSHS Haunted House)

The Rock Springs High School theater would like to invite you to their annual haunted house event. Come and tour through a post-apocalyptic world and avoid an infestation of zombies!

There will be two types of haunted house experiences. We will have a family friendly tour that allow patrons to walk through the haunted house and enjoy a Halloween season scare.

We will also be partnering with Legendary Laser Tag, to provide an interactive experience where patrons will venture through the haunted house while shooting at attacking zombies and survivors. The laser tag experience will be available on Thursday– Saturday.

Where: Rock Springs High School Theater

When: Oct. 26 – 28 & Oct. 30 – 31

Time: 6 – 10 pm

Cost: $5 dollars per person ($3 dollar extra charge for the laser tag experience)

Tickets will be sold by theater students and available at the door

.

Join the Studio 307 Dance Center for a scary good time as they are presenting their Halloween Haunt. The haunted house will be open Thursday, October 26 through Saturday, October 28.

Hot cocoa, water, and baked goods will be available for purchase, and all proceeds will go toward supporting Studio 307’s competitive dance teams. Tickets are sold for $5 per person.

A FREE kids-friendly walk-through will take place Saturday, October 28, from 2-4 pm.

Date: Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 26-28

Time: Thursday, Oct. 26: 6-9 pm, Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28: 6-11 pm

Place: Studio 307 Dance Center, 1301 Elk St., Rock Springs

Free kids walk-through on Oct. 28, from 2-4 pm. General admission tickets: $5

.

Bring the family and join Rocky’s Auto Sales for their pumpkin carving contest on Saturday, October 28. Those who participate in the contest will have a chance to win cash prizes. The contest will start at 7 pm.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 7 pm

Place: Rocky’s Auto Sales, 2481 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs

Family friendly

.

Oct. 28 – Halloween Stroll

Get your costumes ready for the annual Downtown Halloween Stroll. Set for Saturday, October 28, the stroll will run from 11 am to 2 pm. Participants are encouraged to begin at the Rock Springs Historical Museum where they can pick up a goodie bag and treats.

A map of participating merchants will also be available at the museum or on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 11 am – 2 pm

Place: Starts at the Rock Springs Historical Museum, 201 B St. , Rock Springs

Rock Springs Historical Museum, 201 B St. Family friendly

.

Oct. 28 – Halloween Carnival

The Halloween Carnival is the local libraries’ biggest annual Halloween event. There are several fall carnival-style games and prizes placed throughout the library for children and family to enjoy all afternoon! Halloween costumes are welcome.

“They always do such a great job over there,” Lindsey Travis, Public Relations said. “It’s one of the most fun fall events we have.”

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 1 – 3 pm

Place: White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Dr., Rock Springs

Family friendly

.

Stores throughout the White Mountain Mall will be handing out candy for Halloween to every little ghoul, goblin and princess that strolls by. So make sure to bring you children, dressed to their scariest or cutest for the White Mountain Mall Trick-or-Treat event.

Register for the Costume Contest starting at 5 pm on Oct. 31 in the Center Court.

Groups include 0-4 years old, 5-10 years old, 11- 18 years old, 19+ and group costume.