October Community Events Planner

Oct. 20 – 4th Annual Halloween Carnival

Admission is $5/Kid this allows for as many games as you want to play. There will be Halloween games, haunted house, cookie walk, face painting, tons of fun & Food!

Volunteers are needed for this event. Please contact the Early Learning Center if you wish to help!

Date: Friday, Oct. 20

Time: 6 – 9 pm

Place: Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Rd., Rock Springs

$5 per child

Oct. 21 – Rockin’ The Springs

Get ready for Rockin’ The Springs, first of it’s kind live-music event to raise money for Young at Heart Community Center.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, October 21 for Rockin’ The Springs Music Jam fundraiser event at the Sweetwater Events Complex, featuring 8 great local bands.

The fun doesn’t stop there! There will be a chili cook-off, beer tasting, and a variety of local vendors.

All proceeds to go the Young at Heart Foundation, which benefits the residents of Sweetwater County through the Young at Heart Center. All donations are tax deductible. Click more information click HERE!

Test out some cooking skills at Rocky’s Auto Sales Everything Pumpkin Cook-Off. The cook-off will start at 5 pm. Competitors will have a chance to win some great cash prizes.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 5 pm

Place: Rocky’s Auto Sales, 2481 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs

Family friendly

Oct. 21 – Red Desert Humane Society – Fur Ball

The Red Desert Humane Society’s annual Fur Ball fundraiser event is an evening of dinner, live & silent auctions, raffles & awards. Support the cause! Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 5:30 pm

Place: Bunning Hall Freight Station

$35 per ticket

Oct. 23 – Peter Fletcher Performs

Peter Fletcher returns to for an encore performance. Fletcher is a classical guitarist.

Date: Monday, Oct. 23

Time: 7 pm

Place: White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Dr., Rock Springs

FREE event for all ages

Oct. 24 – Halloween Story Time

The annual Halloween Story Time is just around the witch’s cauldron. There will be spooky stories and activities for all children to enjoy. Stations will be placed throughout library with delightfully spooky activities. Costumes are encouraged!

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 24

Time: 6 pm

Place: Sweetwater County Library, 300 N 1st East, Green River

Family friendly

Oct. 26, 27, 28 – Studio 307 Dance Center Presents Halloween Haunt

The Halloween Haunt is a haunted house presented by the Dance Center. All proceeds from the haunted house will benefit Studio 307’s competition dance teams.

Hot cocoa, water and baked goods will be available for purchase.

There will also be a FREE kid-friendly walk-through Saturday, Oct. 28, from 2 – 4 pm.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 26

Time: 6 – 9 pm

Place: Studio 307 Dance Center (formerly known as Just Dance Studio), Rock Springs

$5 entry per person

Date: Friday, Oct. 27 & Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 6 – 11 pm

Place: Studio 307 Dance Center (previous Just Dance Studio), Rock Springs

$5 entry per person

Oct. 26 – 31 – Town of the Living Dead (RSHS Haunted House)

The Rock Springs High School theater would like to invite you to their annual haunted house event. Come and tour through a post-apocalyptic world and avoid an infestation of zombies!

There will be two types of haunted house experiences. We will have a family friendly tour that allow patrons to walk through the haunted house and enjoy a Halloween season scare.

We will also be partnering with Legendary Laser Tag, to provide an interactive experience where patrons will venture through the haunted house while shooting at attacking zombies and survivors. The laser tag experience will be available on Thursday– Saturday.

Where: Rock Springs High School Theater

When: Oct. 26 – 28 & Oct. 30 – 31

Time: 6 – 10 pm

Cost: $5 dollars per person ($3 dollar extra charge for the laser tag experience)

Tickets will be sold by theater students and available at the door

Bring the family and join Rocky’s Auto Sales for their pumpkin carving contest on Saturday, October 28. Those who participate in the contest will have a chance to win cash prizes. The contest will start at 7 pm.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 7 pm

Place: Rocky’s Auto Sales, 2481 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs

Family friendly

Oct. 28 – Halloween Stroll

Get your costumes ready for the annual Downtown Halloween Stroll. Set for Saturday, October 28, the stroll will run from 11 am to 2 pm. Participants are encouraged to begin at the Rock Springs Historical Museum where they can pick up a goodie bag and treats.

A map of participating merchants will also be available at the museum or on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 11 am – 2 pm

Place: Starts at the Rock Springs Historical Museum, 201 B St. , Rock Springs

Oct. 28 – Halloween Carnival

The Halloween Carnival is the local libraries’ biggest annual Halloween event. There are several fall carnival-style games and prizes placed throughout the library for children and family to enjoy all afternoon! Halloween costumes are welcome.

“They always do such a great job over there,” Lindsey Travis, Public Relations said. “It’s one of the most fun fall events we have.”

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 1 – 3 pm

Place: White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Dr., Rock Springs

Family friendly

Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat Extravaganza

Join Memorial Hospital for their annual Trick or Treat Extravaganza with 13 haunting stations placed throughout the hospital. The route will run from the Cancer Center (Basement) entrance, down the back hallway, through the classrooms and out the Dock Entrance.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Time: 5 – 7 pm

Place: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County,

1200 College Dr., Rock Springs

Stores throughout the White Mountain Mall will be handing out candy for Halloween to every little ghoul, goblin and princess that strolls by. So make sure to bring you children, dressed to their scariest or cutest for the White Mountain Mall Trick-or-Treat event.

Register for the Costume Contest starting at 5 pm on Oct. 31 in the Center Court.

Groups include 0-4 years old, 5-10 years old, 11- 18 years old, 19+ and group costume.