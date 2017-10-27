October Community Events Planner

Oct. 27 & 28 – Studio 307 Dance Center Presents Halloween Haunt

The Halloween Haunt is a haunted house presented by the Dance Center. All proceeds from the haunted house will benefit Studio 307’s competition dance teams.

Hot cocoa, water and baked goods will be available for purchase.

There will also be a FREE kid-friendly walk-through Saturday, Oct. 28, from 2 – 4 pm.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 26

Time: 6 – 9 pm

Place: Studio 307 Dance Center (formerly known as Just Dance Studio), Rock Springs

$5 entry per person

.

Date: Friday, Oct. 27 & Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 6 – 11 pm

Place: Studio 307 Dance Center (previous Just Dance Studio), Rock Springs

$5 entry per person

.

Oct. 27 – 31 – Town of the Living Dead (RSHS Haunted House)

The Rock Springs High School theater would like to invite you to their annual haunted house event. Come and tour through a post-apocalyptic world and avoid an infestation of zombies!

There will be two types of haunted house experiences. We will have a family friendly tour that allow patrons to walk through the haunted house and enjoy a Halloween season scare.

We will also be partnering with Legendary Laser Tag, to provide an interactive experience where patrons will venture through the haunted house while shooting at attacking zombies and survivors. The laser tag experience will be available on Thursday– Saturday.

Where: Rock Springs High School Theater

When: Oct. 26 – 28 & Oct. 30 – 31

Time: 6 – 10 pm

Cost: $5 dollars per person ($3 dollar extra charge for the laser tag experience)

Tickets will be sold by theater students and available at the door

.

Oct. 28 – Smith’s Trunk or Treat

Cars, costumes and candy!

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 9 am – 12 pm

Smith’s, 2531 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs

.

Join the Studio 307 Dance Center for a scary good time as they are presenting their Halloween Haunt. The haunted house will be open Thursday, October 26 through Saturday, October 28.

Hot cocoa, water, and baked goods will be available for purchase, and all proceeds will go toward supporting Studio 307’s competitive dance teams. Tickets are sold for $5 per person.

A FREE kids-friendly walk-through will take place Saturday, October 28, from 2-4 pm.

Date: Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 26-28

Time: Thursday, Oct. 26: 6-9 pm, Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28: 6-11 pm

Place: Studio 307 Dance Center, 1301 Elk St., Rock Springs

Free kids walk-through on Oct. 28, from 2-4 pm. General admission tickets: $5

.

Bring the family and join Rocky’s Auto Sales for their pumpkin carving contest on Saturday, October 28. Those who participate in the contest will have a chance to win cash prizes. The contest will start at 7 pm.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 7 pm

Place: Rocky’s Auto Sales, 2481 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs

Family friendly

.

Oct. 28 – Halloween Stroll

Get your costumes ready for the annual Downtown Halloween Stroll. Set for Saturday, October 28, the stroll will run from 11 am to 2 pm. Participants are encouraged to begin at the Rock Springs Historical Museum where they can pick up a goodie bag and treats.

A map of participating merchants will also be available at the museum or on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 11 am – 2 pm

Place: Starts at the Rock Springs Historical Museum, 201 B St. , Rock Springs

Rock Springs Historical Museum, 201 B St. Family friendly

.

Oct. 28 – Halloween Carnival

The Halloween Carnival is the local libraries’ biggest annual Halloween event. There are several fall carnival-style games and prizes placed throughout the library for children and family to enjoy all afternoon! Halloween costumes are welcome.

“They always do such a great job over there,” Lindsey Travis, Public Relations said. “It’s one of the most fun fall events we have.”

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 1 – 3 pm

Place: White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Dr., Rock Springs

Family friendly

.

Oct. 28 – Halloween Party at the Eagles!

Best Costume Contest ~ Prizes to everyone in costume ~ Music ~ Horror movies playing on the big screen

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 8 pm – ?

Place: Eagles Aerie 151, 211 B St., Rock Springs

.

Oct. 29 – Family Fall Festival

The Emmanuel Baptist Church welcomes the community to their Family Fall Festival. There will be face painting, carnival games, food and gift basket door prizes! The event is FREE and open to the public.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Time: 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Place Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Dr., Rock Springs

.

Oct. 30 – WWCC Halloween Concert

Western Wyoming Community College‘s Halloween concert is FREE and an event for all ages. Come in costume! The concert is brought to you by WWCC’s Performing Arts Department and SBOCES.

Date: Monday, Oct. 30

Time: 7:30 pm

Place: WWCC Theatre, 2500 College Dr, Rock Springs

.

Oct. 30 – Learn & Play Toddler Time

Date: Monday, Oct. 30

Time: 10:30 am

Place: Rock Springs Library, 400 C St., Rock Springs

Oct. 30 – Green River Toddler Time

Date: Monday, Oct. 30

Time: 10:30 am

Place: Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River

Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat Extravaganza

Join Memorial Hospital for their annual Trick or Treat Extravaganza with 13 haunting stations placed throughout the hospital. The route will run from the Cancer Center (Basement) entrance, down the back hallway, through the classrooms and out the Dock Entrance.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Time: 5 – 7 pm

Place: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County,

. 1200 College Dr. , Rock Springs

Stores throughout the White Mountain Mall will be handing out candy for Halloween to every little ghoul, goblin and princess that strolls by. So make sure to bring you children, dressed to their scariest or cutest for the White Mountain Mall Trick-or-Treat event.

Register for the Costume Contest starting at 5 pm on Oct. 31 in the Center Court.

Groups include 0-4 years old, 5-10 years old, 11- 18 years old, 19+ and group costume.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Time: 5 – 8 pm

Place: White Mountain Mall, 2441 Foothill Blvd ., Rock Springs

., Rock Springs Family event!

.

Oct. 31 – Whisler Community Trunk or Treat

Costumes, candy, and fun! Come join Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac in celebrating Halloween with a Community Trunk or Treat!

Stop by on your way to the mall’s Trunk or Treat. We look forward to seeing all the different costumes!