October Community Events Planner

Oct. 29 – Family Fall Festival

The Emmanuel Baptist Church welcomes the community to their Family Fall Festival. There will be face painting, carnival games, food and gift basket door prizes! The event is FREE and open to the public.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Time: 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Place Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Dr., Rock Springs

.

Oct. 30 – WWCC Halloween Concert

Western Wyoming Community College‘s Halloween concert is FREE and an event for all ages. Come in costume! The concert is brought to you by WWCC’s Performing Arts Department and SBOCES.

Date: Monday, Oct. 30

Time: 7:30 pm

Place: WWCC Theatre, 2500 College Dr, Rock Springs

.

Oct. 30 – Learn & Play Toddler Time

Date: Monday, Oct. 30

Time: 10:30 am

Place: Rock Springs Library, 400 C St., Rock Springs

Oct. 30 – Green River Toddler Time

Date: Monday, Oct. 30

Time: 10:30 am

Place: Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River

Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat Extravaganza

Join Memorial Hospital for their annual Trick or Treat Extravaganza with 13 haunting stations placed throughout the hospital. The route will run from the Cancer Center (Basement) entrance, down the back hallway, through the classrooms and out the Dock Entrance.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Time: 5 – 7 pm

Place: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County,

. 1200 College Dr. , Rock Springs

Stores throughout the White Mountain Mall will be handing out candy for Halloween to every little ghoul, goblin and princess that strolls by. So make sure to bring you children, dressed to their scariest or cutest for the White Mountain Mall Trick-or-Treat event.

Register for the Costume Contest starting at 5 pm on Oct. 31 in the Center Court.

Groups include 0-4 years old, 5-10 years old, 11- 18 years old, 19+ and group costume.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Time: 5 – 8 pm

Place: White Mountain Mall, 2441 Foothill Blvd ., Rock Springs

., Rock Springs Family event!

.

Oct. 31 – Whisler Community Trunk or Treat

Costumes, candy, and fun! Come join Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac in celebrating Halloween with a Community Trunk or Treat!

Stop by on your way to the mall’s Trunk or Treat. We look forward to seeing all the different costumes!