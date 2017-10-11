WYOMING — October is Unclaimed Property Month! And the Wyoming State Treasurer and the Unclaimed Property Division will be making a concerted effort to return unclaimed properties to the citizens of Wyoming.

You may be wondering what unclaimed property is.

Unclaimed property is money that is left behind and turned over to the state to hold for the rightful owners.

It includes but is not limited to utility deposits, unpaid wages, insurance proceeds, securities, savings and checking accounts.

The Unclaimed Property Division receives new properties every year.

In 2017, $8 million was received and $6.5 million was successfully returned to the citizens of Wyoming. However, the Division is still holding approximately $60 million in unclaimed properties from previous years.

Find out if you have Unclaimed Property, by searching the database now.