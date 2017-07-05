O’Farrell Family Dental Hiring Dental Assistant

O’Farrell Family Dental has an immediate opening for a dental assistant.

O’Farrell Family Dental LLC, practices a full scope of general and cosmetic dentistry with expertise ranging from porcelain veneers to crowns, bridges and dentures. Dr. Matt and Mike O’Farrell treat children and adults. They can correct a wide variety of cosmetic dental problems, and can literally redesign your smile at an affordable price.

To apply, send an email to

ofarmatt@isu.edu

Job Summary

Dental assistant will assist with dental procedures: Set up Patient care Sterilization



Preferred Skills

Experience is preferred, but not required.

Apply Today

Interested candidates should send an email to ofarmatt@isu.edu.

VISIT O’Farrell Family Dental today!

ofarrelldental.com

Located at 916 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, WY.

Call the Rock Springs office at 307-362-1720.

