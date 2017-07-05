0

O’Farrell Family Dental Hiring Dental Assistant

O’Farrell Family Dental has an immediate opening for a dental assistant.

O’Farrell Family Dental LLC, practices a full scope of general and cosmetic dentistry with expertise ranging from porcelain veneers to crownsbridges and dentures. Dr. Matt and Mike O’Farrell treat children and adults. They can correct a wide variety of cosmetic dental problems, and can literally redesign your smile at an affordable price.
To apply, send an email to
ofarmatt@isu.edu

Job Summary

  • Dental assistant will assist with dental procedures:
    • Set up
    • Patient care
    • Sterilization

Preferred Skills

  • Experience is preferred, but not required.

Apply Today

Interested candidates should send an email to ofarmatt@isu.edu.
VISIT O’Farrell Family Dental today!

ofarrelldental.com

Located at 916 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, WY.

Call the Rock Springs office at 307-362-1720.

