O’Farrell Family Dental Hiring Dental Assistant

O’Farrell Family Dental has an immediate opening for a dental assistant.
O’Farrell Family Dental LLC, practices a full scope of general and cosmetic dentistry with expertise ranging from porcelain veneers to crowns, bridges and dentures. Dr. Matt and Mike O’Farrell treat children and adults. They can correct a wide variety of cosmetic dental problems, and can literally redesign your smile at an affordable price.
To apply, send an email to
ofarmatt@isu.edu
Job Summary
- Dental assistant will assist with dental procedures:
- Set up
- Patient care
- Sterilization
Preferred Skills
- Experience is preferred, but not required.
Apply Today
Located at 916 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, WY.
Call the Rock Springs office at 307-362-1720.
