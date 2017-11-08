Officer Bitten, Pit Bull Shot During Warrant Execution On Evergreen Way

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Chief Dwane Pacheco. on November 8, 2017, Detectives and Uniformed Officers with the Rock Springs Police Department executed a search warrant on Evergreen Way in Rock Springs.

During the execution of the search warrant Officers encountered a highly aggressive pit-bull.

The pit-bull charged at Officers and bit one of RSPD’s uniformed Officers.

The pit-bull then charged at a Detective.

The Detective discharged his service weapon at the dog striking it.

The dog succumbed to its injuries on scene.

The Officer was treated at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and released with minor injuries.